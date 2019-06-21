Virginia Beach elementary school students take audience to ‘Rockaway Beach’ in viral performance

Posted 4:55 pm, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, June 21, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Getting 150 kindergartners and first graders to do anything is a feat, but what about getting them to perform a punk anthem?

Students at Diamond Springs Elementary School in Virginia Beach take the audience to “Rockaway Beach” in their viral performance

That’s what one music teacher at Diamond Springs Elementary School in Virginia Beach recently accomplished as they performed the classic “Rockaway Beach” by The Ramones.

Of course, the performance went viral.

Marky Ramone even re-tweeted the video, so it looks like it got punk rock approval.

Check out the full performance above.

