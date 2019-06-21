Virginia Beach elementary school students take audience to ‘Rockaway Beach’ in viral performance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Getting 150 kindergartners and first graders to do anything is a feat, but what about getting them to perform a punk anthem?

That’s what one music teacher at Diamond Springs Elementary School in Virginia Beach recently accomplished as they performed the classic “Rockaway Beach” by The Ramones.

Of course, the performance went viral.

Marky Ramone even re-tweeted the video, so it looks like it got punk rock approval.

Check out the full performance above.