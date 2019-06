HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Cinema Cafe will be holding a toy drive June 20 – June 23 in correlation with the release of Toy Story 4 to theatres.

Cinema Cafe’s toy drive will benefit CHKD, and if you donate a toy, you will receive one free popcorn and a chance to win a Cinema Cafe Prize Pack.

Only one free popcorn per guest is allowed, according to Cinema Cafe.