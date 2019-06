Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - On June 29th, Norfolk’s annual Public Safety Day will be held at the Norfolk Premium Outlets from 11am - 2pm.

Among the displays and demonstrations, the State Police will bring an interactive safe driving and passenger safety vehicle designed to show drivers the dangers of distracted or impaired driving.

To preview the event, we take the vehicle for a test drive live on the show and talk with the experts about the lessons learned.