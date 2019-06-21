Police trying to identify suspects accused of tying up, robbing grocery store clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police need your help to identify two people accused of robbing a grocery store clerk.

Take a look at the surveillance video and images above of the man and woman they're looking for.

The robbery happened earlier this month at the Mi Patria International Groceries grocery store on Baker Road.

Police say the suspects tied up the clerk using zip-ties, put him in a backroom and took his personal belongings.

They left in a Nissan that appeared to be silver but could also be gold.

If you know who they are, you can anonymously report a tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.