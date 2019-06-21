Police: Man shot while trying to buy illegal drugs in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department says a man trying to buy illegal drugs from two other people was shot trying to escape when they tried robbing him.

Officials say the 52-year-old man was in the 4500 block of E. Princess Anne Road around 1 a.m. Friday when the two men that were supposedly supposed to sell him illegal drugs, shot him while he was fleeing the robbery in his car.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police have not released further information on the shooting.

