NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a crash in the 400 block of N. Military Highway that left a man seriously injured Friday night.

The call came in shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed on scene after the crash.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and detours in the area.

There is no further information.

