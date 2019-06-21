Norfolk Public Schools to host job fair for 2019-2020 school year

NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for a job? Norfolk Public Schools’ Department of Human Resources will host a job fair for classified workers this Saturday, June 22.
The district is hiring for the following positions:
- Auto body teachers
- Bus drivers and substitutes
- Chemistry teachers
- Custodians and substitutes
- Elementary education, K-5 teachers
- English teachers
- Spanish teachers
- Mathematics teachers
- Special education teachers
- Substitute cafeteria workers
- Substitute clerical
- Substitute school nutrition monitors
- Substitute teacher assistants
- Technology education teachers
NPS said that qualified applicants could be hired on the spot.
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Administration Building, located at 800 E. City Hall Avenue in Norfolk. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Those interested in applying for a position may visit the NPS Human Resources webpage here and complete an application online prior to the employment event. Print the completed application prior to submitting, and bring the application and copies of supporting credentials to include resumes, a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references with you to the job fair.
In addition, applicants should dress for on-the-spot interviews.
Applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for additional information.