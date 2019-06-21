Norfolk Public Schools to host job fair for 2019-2020 school year

NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for a job? Norfolk Public Schools’ Department of Human Resources will host a job fair for classified workers this Saturday, June 22.

The district is hiring for the following positions:

Auto body teachers

Bus drivers and substitutes

Chemistry teachers

Custodians and substitutes

Elementary education, K-5 teachers

English teachers

Spanish teachers

Mathematics teachers

Special education teachers

Substitute cafeteria workers

Substitute clerical

Substitute school nutrition monitors

Substitute teacher assistants

Technology education teachers

NPS said that qualified applicants could be hired on the spot.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Administration Building, located at 800 E. City Hall Avenue in Norfolk. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Those interested in applying for a position may visit the NPS Human Resources webpage here and complete an application online prior to the employment event. Print the completed application prior to submitting, and bring the application and copies of supporting credentials to include resumes, a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references with you to the job fair.

In addition, applicants should dress for on-the-spot interviews.

Applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for additional information.