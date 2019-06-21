Norfolk Police searching for man who robbed 7-Eleven at knifepoint

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a man that robbed a 7-Eleven at knifepoint early Thursday morning.

According to police, shortly before 4 a.m., a man entered the 7-Eleven located at 1713 Colley Avenue with a cloth covering his face. The man displayed a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.

The employee complied, and the suspect fled the 7-Eleven on foot northbound on Colley Avenue.

No one was injured.

If you or someone you know can help police identify this man, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.