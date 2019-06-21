Norfolk house fire sends person to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. – One person was taken to the hospital after a Norfolk house fire.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a two-story home in the 400 block of W. 28th Street for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews said heavy fire was showing from the house when they arrived.

One person was found outside the building needing medical attention. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to a tweet by the fire department.

Firefighters said the fire was under control by 5:25 p.m., and no one else was injured.

The victim’s condition is unknown. Fire investigators are en route to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.