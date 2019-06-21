Roads closed in Chesapeake due to downed trees

Posted 4:41 am, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:07AM, June 21, 2019

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Powerful storms moved through the area Thursday night causing a number of downed trees.

The city of Chesapeake reported the following roads are closed as of 4:50 a.m. Friday.

Great Bridge

  • 1900 block of Whittamore Rd.
  • 500 block of Margaret Dr.

Greenbrier

  • 1009 block of Long Beeches Ave.
  • 712 Stanhope Close

Deep Creek

  • 2700 block of Cedar Rd. (tree limb hanging on power line)
  • traffic light out at Dominion Blvd and Scenic Pkwy

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.