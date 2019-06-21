× Roads closed in Chesapeake due to downed trees

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Powerful storms moved through the area Thursday night causing a number of downed trees.

The city of Chesapeake reported the following roads are closed as of 4:50 a.m. Friday.

Great Bridge

1900 block of Whittamore Rd.

500 block of Margaret Dr.

Greenbrier

1009 block of Long Beeches Ave.

712 Stanhope Close

Deep Creek