Roads closed in Chesapeake due to downed trees
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Powerful storms moved through the area Thursday night causing a number of downed trees.
The city of Chesapeake reported the following roads are closed as of 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Great Bridge
- 1900 block of Whittamore Rd.
- 500 block of Margaret Dr.
Greenbrier
- 1009 block of Long Beeches Ave.
- 712 Stanhope Close
Deep Creek
- 2700 block of Cedar Rd. (tree limb hanging on power line)
- traffic light out at Dominion Blvd and Scenic Pkwy