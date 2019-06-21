Marking Shades for Migraines Day and what can be done to ease the pain on Coast live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Because light can often make it worse for those afflicted, Shades for Migraines Day is held each year on June 21st, the longest day of the year. People are encouraged to wear sunglasses and post your photos (#ShadesforMigraines) to show support and encourage more research for treatments.

Dr. Allison Alford from the Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond talks about where things stand now for migraine sufferers and ways to ease the pain for both adults and children.

