Marking Shades for Migraines Day and what can be done to ease the pain on Coast live

Posted 11:54 am, June 21, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -  Because light can often make it worse for those afflicted, Shades for Migraines Day is held each year on June 21st, the longest day of the year.  People are encouraged to wear sunglasses and post your photos (#ShadesforMigraines) to show support and encourage more research for treatments.

Dr. Allison Alford from the Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond talks about where things stand now for migraine sufferers and ways to ease the pain for both adults and children.

Presented by
The Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond
2500-B Gaskins Road, Richmond
(804) 658-5385
PediatricHeadacheCenter.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.