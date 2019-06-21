× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Comfy start to summer, heat and humidity returns

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

We’ll end the work week with dry conditions. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

The weekend is looking nice and comfortable, especially for the first (official) weekend of summer.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with even cooler afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. It’ll be very comfortable thanks to lower humidity.

We will warm back to the mid 80s on Sunday and humidity will start to increase again. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with an isolated shower/storm possible.

Heat, humidity, and storm chances will return for the first half of next week resulting in very summer-like conditions. Highs will return to the 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. Each afternoon and evening will feature a chance of storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 21st

1969 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co

1970 F2 Tornado: Petersburg, F2 Tornado Chesterfield

1972 Historic Flooding from Tropical Storm Agnes

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.