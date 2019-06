Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dustin Furlow is an award winning singer/songwriter based in Virginia Beach. He has released 3 records and is currently at work on his 4th.

He returns to coast live to play a classic and an original work for us.

To learn more and follow Dustin's work, visit www.dustinfurlow.com.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org).