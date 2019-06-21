Kyle Guy’s selection gives UVA its most NBA draftees since 1987

BROOKLYN, NY – Following the first NCAA title in program history, three underclassmen on the Virginia men’s basketball team declared for the NBA Draft and closed their college careers. All three: De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy were selected in Thursday’s Draft.

Hunter (No. 4 overall) and Jerome (No. 24 overall) were first round selections. Kyle Guy, who ranks 26th on UVA’s career scoring list with 1,323 points, was selected 55th overall by the New York Knicks. However, Guy will reportedly be dealt to the Sacramento Kings.

The three players selected are the most from UVA in a single draft since 1987 – when the NBA Draft was seven rounds.

Guy was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 NCAA men’s Final Four following Virginia’s first ever national championship. He averaged 19.5 points in wins over Auburn and Texas Tech at the Final Four. He sank three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to lift Virginia to a 63-62 win over the Tigers in the national semifinals. Guy added 24 points in the Cavaliers’ 85-77 overtime win against the Red Raiders in the title game. Guy led Virginia in scoring at 15.4 points per game. Guy ranks first all-time at UVA in 3-point percentage (42.5%) and second in made 3-pointers (254).