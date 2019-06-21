× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A cooler and less humid weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Not as hot, not as humid… The cold front that brought us storms yesterday is moving out, leaving behind cooler and dryer air. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with low rain chances. Highs will only reach the mid 80s, close to normal for this time of year. It will feel much cooler than yesterday because of the lower humidity. It will be windy today with west to NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

The weekend is looking nice and comfortable, especially for the first (official) weekend of summer. Temperatures will only reach to near 80 on Saturday with even lower humidity. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will warm back to the mid 80s on Sunday and humidity will start to increase again. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with an isolated shower/storm possible.

Heat, humidity, and storm chances will return for the first half of next week

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/NW 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 21st

1969 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co

1970 F2 Tornado: Petersburg, F2 Tornado Chesterfield

1972 Historic Flooding from Tropical Storm Agnes

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

