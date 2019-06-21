Five players from Portsmouth Invitational Tournament taken in 2019 NBA Draft

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One of the premier scouting invitationals for professional basketball had five of its prospects taken in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Five players who participated in the 67th Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in April were taken in the second round of the draft held in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday night.

The five players were Draft selection 40 -Justin James (Wyoming) to the Sacramento Kings; Draft selection 48 – Terance Mann (Florida State) to the LA Clippers; Draft selection 49 – Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) to the San Antonio Spurs; Draft selection 50 – Jarrell Brantley (Charleston) to the Indiana Pacers and Draft selection 54 – Marial Shayok (Iowa State) to the Philadelphia 76ers

PIT officials added that in addition to the five players drafted, 63 out of the field of 64 players from the 2019 PIT

were invited to at least one NBA tryout camp.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament – which is held at Churchland High School – is the United States oldest amateur basketball tournament.

Alumni of the PIT includes Rick Barry, Earl ‘The Pearl” Monroe, Dave Cowens, John Stockton, Scottie Pippen and 2015 NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.