Dog shot in Norfolk, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. – A dog was shot in Norfolk Thursday night.

According to police, someone called in at 11:15 p.m. saying they thought someone might have shot a dog in the 3500 block of Pamlico Circle.

When police arrived, they found a dog with a gunshot wound in the residence’s backyard. At first, the owner did not realize the dog had been shot, but after further examination police found the dog had been injured.

The owner told police that a group of people were standing outside when they all heard a gunshot. After the shot, the dog was seen walking down the street back to the residence.

The owner said he did not know who shot his dog.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.