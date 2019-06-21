Comedian and actress Cocoa Brown talks comedy and giving back on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Comedian and actress Cocoa Brown (cocoabrown4life.com) is originally from Newport News. She has come back to the area to headline the Laugh Through the Pain Comedy Show hosted by the Social Butterflies Foundation Friday, June 21st in Hampton.

She will also serve as Grand Marshall for the Butterfly Walk in Newport News on Saturday.

The Social Butterflies Foundation was founded by lupus survivor, Chastity Corbett to help people and families battling lupus and fibromyalgia. To learn more visit www.socialbutterfliesfoundation.org.