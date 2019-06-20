What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of June 23th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of June 23th

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

BURDEN OF TRUTH

“Guilty By Association” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

LUNA VISITS HER MOTHER – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) join forces again to help a friend. Meanwhile, Joanna is forced to deal with her father (Alex Carter). Stephanie Morgenstern directed the episode that was written by Shannon Masters (#204). The CW original airdate 6/23/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Lance Bass” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

HE IS IN SYNC WITH COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY LANCE BASS — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#507). Original airdate 10/1/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Keegan-Michael Key 6” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGH OUT LOUD — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Keegan-Michael Key, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#609). Original airdate 7/16/2018.

MONDAY, JUNE 24

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“They’re Baaack!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

FOOL ME ONCE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Javi Benitez, Rebecca Herrera, Helen Coghlan and Danny Cole. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#602). Original airdate 6/24/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Tinashe” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

SINGING FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY TINASHE — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#709). Original airdate 6/24/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Gary Anthony Williams 4” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGHTER DOES THE BODY GOOD — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#604). Original airdate 9/24/2018.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

THE FLASH

“The Girl with the Red Lightning” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

CICADA II MAKES HER MOVE – Team Flash is on high alert after Cicada II (guest star Sarah Carter) threatens to unleash a dangerous virus that would put all meta-humans at risk. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound (#521). Original airdate 5/7/2019.

THE 100

“The Old Man and the Anomaly” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

MURPHY MAKES AN OFFER – Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) make their way to the mysterious anomaly in search of the Old Man. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) has an offer for Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira). Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by April Mullen and written by Miranda Kwok (#608). Original airdate 6/25/2019.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“They’re Baaack!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS – When Lina (guest star Diane Guerrero) comes to town, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is excited to see her until Lina asks her for a favor. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) begins to work with Petra (Yael Grobglas) again but old tensions create new problems between them. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) creates a plan to pressure the network to pick-up his pilot. Meanwhile, Jane and Rafael have been looking for a solution to one of their problems and think Alba (Ivonne Coll) just might be the answer. Andrea Navedo also stars. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Liz Sczudlo & Madeline Hendricks (#514). Original airdate 6/26/2019.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

IZOMBIE

“The Fresh Princess” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

Program information TBA

SEASON FINALE

IN THE DARK

“It’s Always Been You” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLSV) (HDTV)

Program information TBA

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Putting Our Cards on the Table” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) HDTV)

CHALLENGING YOUR BRAIN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo, Greg Gleason, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Shoot Ogawa, Chipper Lowell, Jibrizy and Jonathan Pendragon (#605). Original airdate 6/28/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Card Darts, Speed Magic, and Figaro” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

UNEXPECTED SURPRISE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Rick Smith Jr, Michael Turco, Jason Andrews, Lefty, Alexandra Duviver, Matt Marcy and Naathan Phan (#603). Original airdate 6/14/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Fanciful Felines, Elegant Strength, and Tightrope Trampoline” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

AMAZING FEATS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include The Savitsky Cats, Omri & Paulina, Cubcakes, Elliott Yamin, Jackie Fabulous, and Ben Schneider. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#105). Original airdate 6/28/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Music, Moves, and Laughs” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE BEST AT WHAT THEY DO – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Sergey and Sasha, Poreotics, WOW Las Vegas, Diana DeGarmo, Adam Bell and Gary Mule Deer. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#103). Original airdate 6/14/2019.