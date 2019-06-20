Wesley Hadsell back in court for death of stepdaughter AJ Hadsell

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA – More than four years after Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell disappeared and died, her step-father, Wesley Hadsell is scheduled to appear in court.
Wesley was charged with AJ’s death in 2018 but has been a suspect in her case since she disappeared. Wesley faces three charges including concealing a dead body and first-degree murder.
Timeline: The AJ Hadsell investigation
Wesley pleaded not guilty to these charges in February. Since then, he has gotten a new lawyer. With new counsel on hand, he is scheduled to have another arraignment today.
News 3 reporter Allison Mechanic will be in court for this morning’s proceeding. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.