Severe weather for Thursday evening at a Level 3 for parts of Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

Virginia Beach teen arrested after person stabbed in Moyock

Posted 10:23 am, June 20, 2019, by

Anthony Smith

MOYOCK, N.C. – A Virginia Beach teenager was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly stabbing someone.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Anthony Robert Lee Smith was charged with assault with serious bodily injury following a disturbance at the Tulls Creek Bridge.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Tulls Creek Road around 7 p.m., where they found an injured male from Edenton.

The victim was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for wounds caused by a knife.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.