Virginia Beach Police searching for people who robbed, tied up grocery store clerk

Posted 10:55 am, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, June 20, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for two people accused of robbing a grocery store clerk.

According to police, the robbery happened June 7 around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Baker Road. A man and a woman tied up a clerk at Mi Patria International Groceries with zip ties and put him in a back room, then robbed him of his personal belongings.

The two people then fled the scene in the vehicle pictured. Police believe the vehicle is either a gold or silver Nissan.

Police say a tip resulting in these people’s arrest could earn a substantial cash reward.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip via P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips app.

 

