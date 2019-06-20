× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms and extreme heat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe storm threat… A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move in from west to east this afternoon to early evening (4 PM to 8 PM). Our biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but localized flooding, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Before the storms arrive, it will be very hot and humid. Highs will warm to the mid 90s today, almost 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. With the humidity, it will feel more like 100 this afternoon.

Cooler and less humid air will move in for the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Friday. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. It will be windy tomorrow with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will be much lower, so it will feel more spring-like. We will warm back to the mid 80s on Sunday and humidity will start to increase again. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with an isolated shower/storm possible.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 20th

1983 Heavy Rain: 2.96″ Richmond

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

