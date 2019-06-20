Thousands lost power in Hampton Roads due to Thursday storms

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Storms rolled through Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina Thursday, which caused power outages for thousands of customers.
As of 10:45 p.m., 24,867 people in southeastern Virginia are without power.
Here is a list of the largest outages, according to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map:
- Chesapeake – 2,615
- Suffolk – 77
- Virginia Beach – 180
- Portsmouth – 316
- Hertford – 506
Bonita Harris with Dominion Energy said the storms affected service for 68,000 people and crews are working “nonstop” to restore power.
Many people also reported seeing damage such as downed trees across our viewing area.
Click here to check the status of your power.
Download the News 3 app for updates.