Thousands lost power in Hampton Roads due to Thursday storms

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Storms rolled through Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina Thursday, which caused power outages for thousands of customers.

As of 10:45 p.m., 24,867 people in southeastern Virginia are without power.

Here is a list of the largest outages, according to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map:

Chesapeake – 2,615

– 2,615 Suffolk – 77

– 77 Virginia Beach – 180

– 180 Portsmouth – 316

– 316 Hertford – 506

Bonita Harris with Dominion Energy said the storms affected service for 68,000 people and crews are working “nonstop” to restore power.

Storms put 68,000 @DominionEnergy customers in the dark tonight, downed trees, pulled wire, broke poles. Our crews working nonstop to get lights on. Thanks for your patience @NorfolkVA @AboutChesapeake @CityofVaBeach @theouterbanks! Check status at https://t.co/pARMKaaQSr. — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) June 21, 2019

Many people also reported seeing damage such as downed trees across our viewing area.

Click here to check the status of your power.

Download the News 3 app for updates.