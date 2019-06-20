Severe weather for Thursday evening at a Level 3 for parts of Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

The campaign to fill the need for missing blood types on Coast Live

Posted 2:05 pm, June 20, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - According to a Red Cross survey, more than a third of people have never considered that blood may not be available when they or a loved one need it.  We talk with Cliff Numark with Red Cross Biomedical Services about the American Red Cross’s Missing Types campaign. To learn more visit redcrossblood.org/missingtypes.

