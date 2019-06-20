Suffolk Police Department searching for missing, endangered man

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing last week.

Authorities say 50-year-old Artha Lee Allen was last seen at his home in the 800 block of Moore Farm Lane on Saturday, June 15, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Allen is described as a black man who is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 255 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he last had contact with his family on Sunday, June 16 by his cellphone, which is no longer working.

Police say his behavior is “totally uncharacteristic,” and because of that he is considered to be endangered.

His green 1997 Ford Expedition with Virginia tags JKM-3276 is also missing.

Anyone who has last seen Allen is asked to call 911 or your local police department.

