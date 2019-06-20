× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Storms end overnight, windy and cooler Friday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Our shower and storm chance will end around midnight and skies will clear out from west to east. Lows will be in the 70s with winds out of the southwest between 10 and 15mph.

Cooler and less humid air will move in for the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Friday. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. It will be windy Friday with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will be much lower, so it will feel more spring-like. We will warm back to the mid 80s on Sunday and humidity will start to increase again. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with an isolated shower/storm possible.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 20th

1983 Heavy Rain: 2.96″ Richmond

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

