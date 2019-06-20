Coast Guard closes Elizabeth River to all vessel traffic due to power line concerns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard closed the Elizabeth River between the Gilmerton Bridge and the High Rise Bridge to all vessel traffic Thursday.

As a crane passed under the High Rise Bridge Thursday morning, it impacted transmission lines, knocking out power for parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

The Coast Guard is currently on-scene and evaluating the situation with the Chesapeake Fire Department, as the potentially-downed power lines could be a hazard to navigation.

No injuries have been reported.

Mariners transiting the Elizabeth River can contact Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads via VHF Channel 16.