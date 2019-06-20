Battered batter-baffler: Nationals’ Max Scherzer dazzles with black eye, broken nose

Posted 12:02 am, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04AM, June 20, 2019

 

WASHINGTON, DC – He was un-black & blue-lievable.

Pitching with a black eye and broken nose, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer dazzled Wednesday night – refusing to miss his scheduled start after suffering a broken nose during a bunting drill Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Scherzer struck out 10 and tossed seven shutout innings to lead the Nationals to a 2-0 victory at Nationals Park. According to MLB.com, his four-seamer averaged 96.2 mph on the evening, tied for the third-highest among any of the 358 starts (including postseason) in his career. He had not thrown that hard over the course of a single outing since Sept. 28, 2015, and had not thrown harder since Sept. 7, 2012.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.