Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as hot but more rain today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of rain and storms… Our unsettled weather pattern continues through mid-week. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. A few showers are possible this morning, but rain chances will increase this afternoon. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible. Temperatures will only reach the mid 80s today, but it will still be muggy.

Another round of shower/storms will move in on Thursday with a cold front. Before the cold front arrives, we will warm back to the 90s with afternoon heat index values near 100. Scattered showers/storms will move through tomorrow evening. A strong to severe storm is possible.

Sunshine will return for Friday with cooler and less humid air moving in. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Friday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 19th

2000 Severe Thunderstorms: Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Prince George Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

