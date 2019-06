NAGS HEAD, N.C. – A beautiful time-lapse of the moon rising over the Nags Head Fishing Pier was captured on Tuesday.

The footage was captured by Wes Snyder Photography based out of the Outer Banks. His photography focuses on landscapes, family portraits, and real estate photography.

Watch the video to see the ‘moonrise’ that has been shared over four-thousand times!

