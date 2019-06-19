Virginia Beach renourishment project kicks off Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The renourishment project for the Virginia Beach Oceanfront starts Thursday, kicking off a $14.71 million initiative.

The federal investment includes an enhanced design to Oceanfront beaches through construction and administrative purposes.

This project consists of beach berm renourishment along the Oceanfront to provide for a minimum elevation of 9 feet above sea level and a minimum crest width of 100 feet.

The district has awarded the Virginia Beach Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project renourishment contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company of Oak Brook, Illinois.

The bid of $22.64 million includes the placement of 1.85 million cubic yards of sand from 15th Street to 70th Street.

The city of Virginia Beach and Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are already preparing for winter with the Sandbridge Hurricane Protection and Beach Renourishment project, which was announced Tuesday, June 18.