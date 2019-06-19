Virginia Beach Police officer arrested, charged with domestic assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested one of its officers Wednesday following a reported domestic assault.

Master Police Officer Albert Joseph DeAngelis II, 48, was charged with domestic assault following an alleged incident that took place Tuesday.

DeAngelis, who is assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol, has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department for 17 years. He will remain on administrative assignment pending the results of the criminal and administrative investigations against him.

The case is being investigated by the Department’s Office of Internal Affairs and the Detective Bureau.