Virginia Beach man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin D. Stolle announced that 22-year-old Mark Daniel Felicia Jr. pleaded guilty and was sentenced for charges of Rape, Forcible Sodomy and Sexual Penetration with Object.

Had the matter gone to trial, the Commonwealth’s evidence would have proven that Felicia sexually abused a child known to him.

Felicia had no prior record.

