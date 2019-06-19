Video shows adults brawling at baseball game for 7-year-olds, Colorado police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A large fight at a children's baseball game in Colorado sent the young players running as adults fought on an elementary school field Saturday, police said.

The Lakewood Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators learn more about who was involved and what sparked the melee.

"It's disgusting," an officer told KDVR. "I highly doubt that the Rockies had any scouts there during the game. I think the saddest part in all of this is that were talking about a 7-year-old's baseball game ... and it's the parents who need to grow up."

LPD said the fight occurred shortly before noon at the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary. Injuries were reported, including one serious injury.

“Coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other,” LPD said on its Facebook page.

Police are looking for any information about the fight. They would especially like to know the name of a man seen on video who is wearing a white shirt and teal shorts.

LPD said four people have already been cited.

https://twitter.com/LakewoodPDCO/status/1141099740463022080