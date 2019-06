Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Identity theft is America’s fastest growing crime with 10 percent of Americans reporting that they have been victims.

We talk with Frank Haislip, Regional President from Atlantic Union Bank about how to keep your identity secure and what to do is you think you've become a target.

