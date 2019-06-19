Take your dog to tour ‘puppy palaces’ and vote for your favorite at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Botanical Garden is transforming the Enchanted Forest into a fashion runway stage for custom built dog houses!

The houses are built and designed by local companies and organizations, creating exclusive ‘puppy palaces’.

The NBG calls the exhibit ‘Barkitecture’.

From July through October, families can view the houses in the Enchanted Forest, vote for their favorite one, and bid to take a one-of-a-kind house home for their special pup.

Though dogs are not usually allowed in the Garden, dogs can take part in the fun every Sunday for Summer Sunday Dog Days and on select Sundays guests and their favorite canine can enjoy music, beer by O’Connor’s Brewing Co., and food from local vendors during Barks & Brews.

