Spinach brand sold in North Carolina recalled for listeria outbreak concerns

WASHINGTON – Frozen cut spinach sold by Sprouts Farmers Market in North Carolina is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes.

The conventional and organic 16oz bags sold by the Phoenix, Arizona, company has not made anyone sick yet, but sampling done revealed that certain products contained the bacteria.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

For healthy people, short-term symptoms from the bacteria can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following Sprouts products have been recalled:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund of the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 (888) 577-7688 from 8am to 5pm PST