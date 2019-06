PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An officer with the Portsmouth Police Department was almost hit trying to stop an alleged drunk driver, according to officials.

The incident reportedly happened in the 500 block of High Street around 1:30 a.m. when the officer tried to prevent a man from getting in his vehicle drunk.

Officials say This is when he drove off at a high rate of speed and almost hit the officer. Police would find the driver a short time later and take him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

