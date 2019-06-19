ODU football earns ESPY nomination for win over Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, Va. – After a win over Virginia Tech in the 2018 season, Old Dominion University football has been nominated for an ESPY Award for Best Performance.

The sports awards are given out by ESPN during its annual summer awards show. And you can help them win by voting here.

The Monarchs beat the Hokies 49-35 on September 22 in Norfolk, making it arguably the most notable sports win in ODU history.

Quarterback Blake LaRussa – who passed for 495-yards in the game – earned multiple National Player of the Week honors, as well as Conference USA Player of the Week.

3rd round pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Oshane Ximines, also played a key role in the game and was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, ODU had a 1.8 percent chance of beating the Hokies prior to kickoff. This marked the biggest upset by an FBS team in the 14 years of ESPN’s Football Power Index predictions.

The Monarchs finished the 2018 football season 4-8 overall.

The ODU football program is currently enhancing S.B. Ballard stadium to help grow the elevate the program even further. Construction on the stadium is planned to be complete before the 2019 season.

Old Dominion will host Norfolk State University to start its 2019 home game schedule. They will play at both UVA and Virginia Tech next season.