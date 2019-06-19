Music news with DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat (thebeatva.com) shares the latest music news with updates on Chris Brown's social media swipes (allegedly), T.I. tacking the Flint water crisis in a film, Diddy and Cassie are expecting, and a honor for Notorious B.I.G.
