Music news with DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live

Posted 1:44 pm, June 19, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat (thebeatva.com) shares the latest music news with updates on Chris Brown's social media swipes (allegedly), T.I. tacking the Flint water crisis in a film, Diddy and Cassie are expecting, and a honor for Notorious B.I.G.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.