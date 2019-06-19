HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The warm weather has finally settled in and it’s time to start planning that long-anticipated summer trip. Travel Expert, Amy Goodman helps us jumpstart our summer travel planning and shares travel tips. For more information visit BetterStuffForLife.com.
Hot travel tips to keep you cool this summer on Coast Live
-
Tips for summer travel on Coast Live
-
The Travel Mom visits Williamsburg on Coast Live
-
Travel expert Kinga Phillipps looks at summer travel trends on Coast Live
-
Vegan-friendly recipes for Summer on Coast Live
-
Summer travel tech on Coast Live
-
-
How to avoid holiday card envy on Coast Live
-
Preparing for hurricane season on Coast Live
-
Tropical grilling tips from Chef Matthew May on Coast Live
-
VBSPCA helps us with Tick prevention and treatment on Coast Live
-
The importance of planning during the design process on Coast Live
-
-
Resetting your routines in time for spring on Coast Live
-
A St. Patrick’s Day experience live from Ireland on Coast Live
-
Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, parts of Outer Banks named most popular summer travel destinations