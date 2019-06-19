Homeowner and dog displaced after house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Wednesday.

Around 2:26 p.m., reports of a fire from the 700 block of Tanoak Court located in the Timberlake section of the city was reported to officials.

Fire and smoke was reported as coming from the side of the house.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and reported out at 5:12 p.m., according to officials. One homeowner along with their dog would be displaced.

There were no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation.