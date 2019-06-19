× Hampton History Museum celebrates Juneteenth with original production

HAMPTON, VA – The Hampton History Museum invites you to travel through time to answer the question “Why We Should Celebrate Juneteenth?”.

The question is also the name of The Musical Mosaic Vocal Ensemble’s production that will go on at 6 p.m. tonight at the museum.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, recognizes the end of slavery in the United States. According to a news release from the Hampton History Museum, Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery. On June 19, 1865 the last of the enslaved in Texas were told that slavery had been abolished and that they were now free. The production’s creator, Marie St. Claire says through, dance, poetry and music, the answer of why Juneteenth is important to our history is answered.

“It’s a story that everyone can connect with. When you know about the horrors of slavery and to know this is a time when it ended, it was done. It wasn’t easy, but at least that part of history had ended,” explained St. Claire. “It is a time of celebration, it’s a time when all people can come together and celebrate this great day because it was the end of something that was terrible.”

Doors at the Hampton History Museum open at 5:30 p.m. The production is free for museum members, for non-members tickets cost $5.00. Seating and capacity are limited, and first come, first serve. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Proceeds support the museum.