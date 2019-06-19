HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We chat with stand up comedian Gabriel Iglesias (“fluffy” to his fans), and Sherri Shepherd (The View, Less Than Perfect) about their new Netflix series, "Mr. Iglesias."
Gabriel Iglesias and Sherri Shepherd on their new series on Coast Live
