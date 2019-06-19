Gabriel Iglesias and Sherri Shepherd on their new series on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We chat with stand up comedian Gabriel Iglesias (“fluffy” to his fans), and Sherri Shepherd (The View, Less Than Perfect) about their new Netflix series, "Mr. Iglesias."

