× First Warning Forecast: Seasonable temperatures along with afternoon storms

A few storms overnight. It will be muggy with lows in the 70s. Some patchy fog is possible.

A few showers possible Wednesday morning, otherwise expect a nice mix of sun and clouds. The stormy weather will continue. A slight chance for some storms around lunch time, but the best chance will be by the late-afternoon and evening. The storm prediction center has most of the area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be gusty winds. It won’t be as hot with highs in the mid 80s which is closer to normal for this time of year.

Another hot one Thursday with highs in the low 90s.We are keeping a slight 30 percent chance for some showers and storms.

Summer arrives at 11:54 A.M. Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s.

As of now the weekend is looking mostly dry and not as hot with highs in the low and mid 80s.

Shower and storm chances will go up again to start the work week and so will the temperatures. Expect highs in the low 90s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

