× First Warning Forecast: Scattered severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening

A few scattered showers or storms possible overnight as a disturbance moves through. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. It will be another warm and humid night with lows in the low and mid 70s.

The heat and more storms will return for Thursday as a strong cold front moves through. Looks like we will start the day dry with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like like the triple digits by the afternoon due to the humidity. Showers and storms will move in by the late afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire viewing area under a level 2 for severe weather. That means scattered severe storms are possible. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Some relief from the heat and storms to end the work week and to kick off the summer season. Summer arrives at 11:54 AM. High pressure will build in with dry and seasonable temperatures. Expect highs in the mid 80s under a nice mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will remain low.

The weekend is looking gorgeous and mostly dry with highs in the low and mid 80s. If you have any outdoor plans I think you will definitely enjoy this weather. Just keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a stray shower on Saturday. There is still some disagreement between the models, but we’ll keep and eye on this. We are looking at a 20 percent chance on Sunday.

The heat, humidity and storms will return to start the work week. Expect highs back in the low 90s on Monday. A chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Definitely not going to be a washout. Just your normal summertime pattern. A cold front will move through on Tuesday with a little bit better chance for some showers and storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index:10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.