Man taken into custody following Norfolk bank robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is in custody after detectives say he robbed a BB&T bank Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery took place at the BB&T located at 245 E. Little Creek Road around 12:10 p.m. Bank tellers told police that a man entered the bank and handed them a robbery note, then left on foot after the tellers complied.

About 10 minutes later, police caught the man in the 300 block of Naval Base Road.

No one was injured. The suspect’s name will be released once charges are secured.

Officials say that people can expect a heavy police presence in the area while detectives are investigating.

More information will become available as it’s released.

