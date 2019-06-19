Crash test of Fokker F-28 transport aircraft to be held at NASA’s Langley Research Center

HAMPTON, Va. — A crash test of Fokker F-28 transport aircraft Wednesday will hopefully provide researchers with important data on aircraft crash-safety.

The crash is being performed in collaboration with the FAA Civil Aeromedical Institute, U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials say crash-test dummies will help show the likelihood of injury if the Fokker transport aircraft F-28 were to crash.

“This data can be used in computer simulations to advance aircraft crash-safety for future airline passengers and cargo,” said NASA Langley is a news release.

The crash test will be held between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

To learn more about NASA’s Langley Research Center, click here.

Download the News 3 App for more NASA Langley stories.