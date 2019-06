Camera shows grandmother attacked, robbed by stranger in own backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – A Washington grandmother was attacked and robbed in her own backyard early Monday morning, and the incident was captured on security cameras.

But the thief likely didn’t get the pay-out he was hoping for, according to the victim.

Surveillance video shows the grandmother park her car as a shadowy figure walks nearby in the alleyway.

The victim asked KCPQ to not identify her by name or reveal her face during an on-camera interview, as she fears she could be targeted again by her attacker.

Video shows the crook tug at the woman’s bag before ripping it out of her hands. The thief then runs off with it while the grandmother falls hard to the ground.

The victim told KCPQ she wanted to share her story so neighbors could be aware of the danger lurking in the shadows.

“It needs to be put out that everybody is vulnerable for any type of a situation. Regardless if you think you’re safe, you’re not,” she said. “That’s what scary. I don’t mean to tear up, after watching the video I think, my God, it could have been worse.”

The victim went to see her doctor Tuesday afternoon for a checkup.

Tacoma Police say they are actively investigating, but so far, no arrests have been made.